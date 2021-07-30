T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,109. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.