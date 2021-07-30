T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

TMUS stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,538. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

