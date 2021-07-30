T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 5.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $65,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.04. 22,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

