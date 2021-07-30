Tael (WABI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $7.20, $18.11 and $45.75. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $24.72, $45.75, $13.96, $34.91, $7.20, $10.00, $62.56, $6.32, $5.22, $18.11 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

