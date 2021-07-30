Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Up 5.7%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

About Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

