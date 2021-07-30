Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $959.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

