Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.40.

TYL stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.18. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.68. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

