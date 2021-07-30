Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,304. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

