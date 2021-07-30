Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. 140,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

