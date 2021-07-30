Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,081. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

