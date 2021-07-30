Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 35,703 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $52,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.