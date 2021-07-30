Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

