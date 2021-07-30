Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WCN traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $125.61.
Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.
In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
