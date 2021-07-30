Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,798. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $269.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

