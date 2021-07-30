Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $209.99. 30,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

