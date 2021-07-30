Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,414 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 144,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,078. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

