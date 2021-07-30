Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,010 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $33,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

