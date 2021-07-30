Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.27.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.78. 9,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,055. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

