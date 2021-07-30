Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.86. 117,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $348.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

