Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

