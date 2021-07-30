Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72,316 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $55,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $230,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.19. 94,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.83. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

