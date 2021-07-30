Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

TMHC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,167. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.76.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

