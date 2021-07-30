TC Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6917 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 83.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 1,618,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

