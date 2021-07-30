TC Energy’s (TRP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.89.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$60.82. 3,133,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.31. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

