TD Securities Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$68.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

MX traded up C$0.81 on Friday, reaching C$42.04. The company had a trading volume of 199,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.26. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

