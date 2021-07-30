TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.06%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

