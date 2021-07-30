Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGLS stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $933.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

