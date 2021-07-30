Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

TGP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.