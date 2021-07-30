Teekay (TK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

TK opened at $3.00 on Friday. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

