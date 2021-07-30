Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

