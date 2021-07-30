Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

