Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

NYSE TDOC opened at $156.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.