Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.57. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

