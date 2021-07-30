Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $680.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.80 million and the highest is $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $396.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

