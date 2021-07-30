Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.900-$13.100 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.43. The company had a trading volume of 254,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,595. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

