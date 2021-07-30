Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,216. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.