Telenet Group’s (TLGHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TLGHF remained flat at $$37.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

