Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

TDI opened at $28.05 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.

