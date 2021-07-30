Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Tops $36.00 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Telos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $83,188.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.