TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $31.70 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

