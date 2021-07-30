Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Summit Insights issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.87 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

