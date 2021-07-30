Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

