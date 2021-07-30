Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Summit Insights

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Summit Insights in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

