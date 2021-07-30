TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.74. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 27,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$111.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

