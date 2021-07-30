Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 240.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

TRNO opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

