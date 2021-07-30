TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

