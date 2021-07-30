TFI International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

