The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.23 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

