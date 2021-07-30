The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$78.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.87, with a volume of 3,286,498 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

