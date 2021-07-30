The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells $4,039,000.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

