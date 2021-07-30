The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 192,235 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

